China Confirms Ability To Face Impact Of Potential Trump's Tariffs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- China on Friday confirmed its capability to cope with the impact of potential higher tariffs from the US when the President-elect Donald effectively takes the helm of power, highlighting the resilience and vitality of its economy.

Vice of Commerce Wang Shouwen, speaking at a news conference, stated that previous tariffs had not resolved the US trade deficit but instead led to higher prices for consumers and inflation.

Wang emphasized the complementary economic interests of China and the US, advocating for stable and sustainable cooperation beneficial to both nations and the global community.

He expressed China's commitment to dialogue and collaboration while protecting its sovereignty and development interests.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce, meanwhile, announced measures to support foreign trade, namely by enhancing financial allocations for businesses, promoting cross-border e-commerce, and addressing restrictive trade measures. (end)

