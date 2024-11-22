Global Database Monitoring Software Market : 14.7% CAGR To Drive Growth To $20.5 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled, "Database Monitoring Software Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Database Model, by Deployment Model, by Organization Size, by End Use Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031."



Database Monitoring Software Market Statistics, 2031 :



The global database monitoring software market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



Database monitoring software is defined as a distribution of software systems at different levels to increase efficiency and productivity and also helps in analyzing big data so that problems can be solved quickly. Their main function is to identify, evaluate and calculate the performance of an application and remove the factor that is causing problems. This software is widely used in industries like telecommunications, media and entertainment, government, and healthcare among others.



Furthermore, the rise in the amount of data generated by industries accelerates demand for database monitoring tools and the rising deployment of cloud computing technologies is boosting the growth of the global database monitoring software market. In addition, the surge in government & private investments in database monitoring software positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increasing laws and regulations associated with software development tools are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, the need to optimize and enhance database performance is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



Depending on the deployment model, cloud-based holds the largest share of the market. This is attributed due to the increased adoption of cloud computing in the enterprise. Databases are evolving to handle more data and incorporate more intelligence. However, the On-premises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, sudden scaling of VPN access was required and rationing of services was needed. For instance, in some banks, employees were required to log in to fetch their emails only at scheduled and limited times during the day which is negatively affecting the growth of the on-premise segment.



Procure Complete Research Report Now :



Region-wise, the database monitoring software market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the expanding market presence of database management systems across the region. Moreover, several companies are forming partnership programs for increasing their market reach. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others such as patents and events in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, in April 2022 Tata Consultancy Services launched an agile and intuitive monitoring solution for clinical trials, that enables intelligent decision-making, increased compliance, and improved study efficacy is driving the database monitoring software market in the Asia-Pacific region.



The adoption of cloud computing by several industries such as banks and financial institutions has boosted the growth of the market during the pandemic. Enterprises are adopting cloud computing data for managing the data owing to advanced securities in cloud technologies. In addition, the work-from-home trend allowed the employees to keep the data in the system without the need to visit branches or offices, which requires database monitoring software to track the effective utilization of data. Moreover, the implementation of lockdowns around the countries prevented the movement of people which boosted the demand for database monitoring software in various sectors.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By deployment model, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest database monitoring software market share in 2021.



Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021 along with the detailed Database Monitoring Software Market Forecast is covered in the study.



Depending on enterprise size, large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2021.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global database monitoring software industry forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.



Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global deep learning market trends is provided in the report.



Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the database monitoring software industry.



Inquire Before Buying :



The key players profiled in the database monitoring software market analysis are dbWatch AS, eG Innovations, Heroix Corporation, Nagios Enterprises, LLC, Paessler AG, Quest Software Inc., Red Gate Software Ltd., Sematext Group, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, and VirtualMetric. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Read More Reports :



Inspection Management Software Market





Geomarketing Market





Rail Maintenance Management System Market





Telecommunication Services Market





Application Development Software Market





About us :



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.