Supercapacitor Market Is Estimated To Develop At A Stellar 14.2% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Supercapacitor will attain a value of USD 1504.29 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing demand for advanced storage systems and rising sales of electric are projected to uplift the demand for supercapacitors across the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of supercapacitor over traditional batteries will also create new business scope for supercapacitor providers in the future. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Supercapacitor Market"

Pages - 202

Tables - 66 Figures – 77 Supercapacitor Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 520 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 1504.29 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Electrode Material, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of flexible supercapacitors Key Market Drivers High demand for energy storage systems

Double-layered Supercapacitors Projected to Bring in the Most Revenue for Market Players

Growing use of double-layered supercapacitors as an alternative to traditional batteries is helping this segment maintain a high market share. Increasing adoption in the production of multiple consumer electronics products such as smartphones and laptops is also helping the dominance of this segment. Moreover, the eco-friendly nature of double-layered supercapacitors will also help them maintain their high market share through 2031 and beyond.

Use of Supercapacitors in Energy Applications is Slated to Rise at an Impressive Pace

Rapidly surging demand for renewable energy sources and increasing emphasis on reducing reliance on fossil energy sources are projected to help create an opportune setting for supercapacitor companies. The growing use of supercapacitors in grid modernization, renewable energy storage systems, and backup power applications is slated to make this the fastest-growing segment in the global supercapacitor market over the coming years.

Rapid Industrialization Allows Asia Pacific Region to Hold Sway Over Global Supercapacitor Demand Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to spearhead the global supercapacitor demand owing to rapid industrialization and the growing use of supercapacitors in multiple industry verticals. The presence of strong automotive, consumer electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing industries in this region also helps bolster the sales of supercapacitors. India, China, and Japan are forecasted to be the top markets for all supercapacitor providers in the long run.

Request Free Customization of this report:

Supercapacitor Market Insights:

Drivers



Increasing emphasis on renewable energy adoption

Rising sales of electric and hybrid vehicles Growing use of supercapacitors in smartphones and other consumer electronics

Restraints



Limited energy storage capacity High self-discharge rates

Prominent Players in Supercapacitor Market

The following are the Top Supercapacitor Companies



Maxwell Technologies Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada)

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)

Skeleton Technologies (Estonia)

Yunasko (Ukraine)

AVX Corporation (USA)

ELNA Co. Ltd. (Japan)

CAP-XX Limited (Australia) Evans Capacitor Company (USA)

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

Key Questions Answered in Supercapacitor Market Report

What drives the global supercapacitor market growth?

Who are the leading supercapacitor providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for supercapacitor in the world?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for renewable energy, rising use of supercapacitors in consumer electronics), restraints (high rate of self-discharge, limited energy storage capacity), and opportunities (development of flexible supercapacitors) influencing the growth of Supercapacitor market. Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.



Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Supercapacitor market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

