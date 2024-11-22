Kirkland's To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results On December 6, 2024
Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK ) ("Kirkland's " or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 will be released before market open on Friday, December 6, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.
Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-560-2577
International dial-in number: 1-412-542-4163
Conference ID: 10191213
Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.
An operator will register your name and organization.
If there is any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact [email protected] .
A live audio webcast will be available online at .
A recorded replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion either online at or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-0088).
The Replay ID is 4953504.
The telephone replay will be available through December 13, 2024, and the online replay will be available for one year.
About Kirkland's, Inc.
Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK ) is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 326 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, , under the Kirkland's Home brand. Kirkland's provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor and furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating in-store and online environment provides Kirkland's customers with a unique brand experience. More information can be found at .
Contact:
Kirkland's, Inc.
Mike Madden
1-615-872-4800
ICR
Caitlin Churchill
[email protected]
1-203-682-8200
