(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia's defense spending is set to reach unprecedented levels in the coming years. The Kremlin plans to allocate 13.5 trillion rubles ($145 billion) to military expenditures in 2025.



This figure represents a 25% increase from the 2024 budget of 10.4 trillion rubles. The surge in military spending reflects Russia's ongoing commitment to its operations in Ukraine.



It also signals the country's determination to maintain its global military standing. The defense budget will account for 6.3% of Russia's GDP, the highest since the Cold War era.



This massive allocation dwarfs spending on social programs and education. The defense budget will more than double the funds for social needs.



Only 6.5 trillion rubles ($70 billion) are earmarked for pensions, social benefits, and subsidies in 2025. The Russian government justifies this spending as necessary for national security.







They claim it will support ongoing military operations and compensate service members. About 10% of the defense budget will go towards military personnel salaries.

Economic Priorities and Risks

However, this focus on military spending raises questions about economic priorities. Critics argue that it comes at the expense of crucial sectors like healthcare and education.



These areas will see minimal increases, potentially leading to real-term reductions. The budget also reveals Russia's changing economic landscape.



Oil and gas revenues are expected to decline in the coming years. This shift is due to falling commodity prices and tax reforms affecting major producers like Gazprom.



Finance Minister Anton Siluanov sees this as a positive development. He argues it reduces Russia's reliance on oil and gas revenues. However, it also puts pressure on other sectors to fill the fiscal gap.



The increased military spending aligns with President Vladimir Putin's geopolitical ambitions. It suggests Russia is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine.



The budget also indicates readiness for potential escalation or future military engagements. This financial strategy is not without risks. It could strain Russia 's economy, already under pressure from international sanctions.



The focus on military spending might limit resources for economic diversification and social development. The international community watches these developments closely.



Russia's military budget now surpasses that of any European nation. It stands at about one-seventh of the United States military spending.



This budgetary shift represents more than just numbers. It reflects Russia's broader strategic positioning on the global stage. The Kremlin appears willing to prioritize military might over other national concerns.

