Attacks On NPP Substations: Ukraine Calls On IAEA To Take More Radical Measures Against Russia

As part of his working visit to Vienna, where the IAEA Board of Governors is meeting, Ukraine's German Galushchenko met with US Permanent Representative to the IAEA Laura Holgate to discuss strengthening the protection of substations critical to the operation of nuclear power plants.

That is according to the press service of the of Energy, Ukrinform reports.

The parties discussed the threat to nuclear and radiation safety posed by Russian on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, especially on substations critical to the operation of nuclear power plants. Particular focus was placed on cooperation to strengthen these facilities' protection.

Holgate noted that the United States supports the continuation of IAEA missions to Ukrainian substations, primarily to document the consequences of the recent Russian attack and the damage it caused to infrastructure critical to nuclear power generation.

Galushchenko, in turn, stressed the need to increase international pressure on Russia to stop attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The parties discussed ways to coordinate relevant efforts at the IAEA level.

In addition, they discussed threats to nuclear and radiation safety posed by the Russian occupation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Ukrainian side emphasized the need to restore the Ukrainian regulator's monitoring of ZNPP parameters, which was lost in May 2023 due to the Russian blockade.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is calling for more radical measures to be taken against Russia over its attempts to provoke a radiation accident by attacking substations critical to the operation of nuclear power plants.

