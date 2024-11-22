Smart Mobility International Officially Launches AVATR In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusive launch event at Atlantis the Royal, AVATR UAE showroom opens doors to public, customers can now place orders on the AVATR 11

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Mobility International, the exclusive distributor of AVATR in the UAE, has officially launched the AVATR brand in the UAE, representing a major milestone in the region's automotive landscape. The launch event, held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai brought together VIP guests, industry leaders, automotive enthusiasts, and members of the media to enjoy an exclusive first look at AVATR's cutting-edge electric vehicles. The unveiling of the AVATR 11 and AVATR 12 followed an earlier media preview at Habtoor Boulevard last month.

In line with the launch, Smart Mobility International also unveiled its exclusive AVATR showroom in Dubai, offering customers an immersive experience with the AVATR 11 and AVATR 12. The showroom invites visitors to explore the brand's vision for the future of smart, sustainable mobility.

Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International, shared his excitement at the launch, saying,“Introducing AVATR to the UAE marks a significant moment for the region's electric vehicle landscape. AVATR represents a new era of smart mobility, aligning with the UAE's forward-thinking vision and commitment to sustainable transport. With AVATR's global success and technological advancements, we're excited to bring a transformative experience to UAE drivers eager for innovative electric vehicles.”

This milestone not only marks AVATR's debut in the UAE but also underscores its global leadership in sustainable, smart mobility. With a growing presence in key international markets, AVATR continues to set benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry, delivering solutions that blend cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and a commitment to sustainability. The UAE's dedication to adopting next-generation mobility solutions makes it a natural fit for AVATR's forward-thinking approach, bridging global expertise with local innovation.

Nader Faghihzadeh, Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer of AVATR, emphasised the brand's commitment to exceptional customer experiences, highlighting partnerships and value-added services designed for UAE customers.“AVATR is more than just a car - it is a manifestation of a smarter, sustainable future. From its seamless integration of technology to its award winning design philosophy, AVATR redefines the driving experience for a market like the UAE, where innovation meets aspiration. With AVATR arriving in the UAE, we are introducing vehicles that not only inspire but also deliver unparalleled quality and sophistication tailored to this dynamic market.”

As part of its promise to offer a worry-free ownership experience, AVATR provides customers in the UAE with comprehensive warranty packages and advanced connectivity features. Through its partnership with Etisalat, AVATR ensures an enhanced in-car digital ecosystem, enabling seamless integration with smart city technologies and delivering drivers an unmatched level of connectivity and convenience.

The AVATR showroom is now open to the public, inviting visitors to explore the AVATR 11 and 12. UAE customers are invited to place orders and book test drives directly through AVATR's official website. The showroom is open daily from 9AM - 9PM, with dedicated brand ambassadors on-site to guide potential buyers through every aspect of the AVATR experience.

For more details, please visit the AVATR showroom or contact Smart Mobility International by phone on 800 SMI UAE

