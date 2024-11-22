Swiss Trams Embark On A Rare Journey To Ukraine
Date
11/22/2024 4:15:11 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Switzerland is donating decommissioned trams to Lviv and Vinnytsia, two cities in Ukraine struggling with ageing tram fleets and growing passenger numbers. SWI swissinfo meets the people preparing the trams for this rare journey – along with those who are about to receive them.
This content was published on
July 15, 2024 - 09:00
1 minute
A stickler for detail, Geraldine first arrived at swissinfo in 2014 to study rumours on social media as part of a collaborative research project known as Pheme. She now coordinates the Fact Checks by swissinfo dossier covering (mis)statements about Switzerland, and continues to follow the trail of online misinformation.
More from this auth
English Departme
Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo in 2001.
More from this auth
Multimed
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Trams gehen auf eine ungewöhnliche Reise in die Ukraine
Read more: Schweizer Trams gehen auf eine ungewöhnliche Reise in die Ukrain
Español
es
Los tranvías suizos destinados a Ucrania
Read more: Los tranvías suizos destinados a Ucrani
Português
pt
Bondes suíços partem para a Ucrânia
Read more: Bondes suíços partem para a Ucrâni
日本語
ja
ウクライナに寄贈されるスイスの路面電車
Read more: ウクライナに寄贈されるスイスの路面電
中文
zh
瑞士有轨电车踏上前往乌克兰的特殊征程
Read more: 瑞士有轨电车踏上前往乌克兰的特殊征
Русский
ru
Швейцарские трамваи отправляются в Украину
Read more: Швейцарские трамваи отправляются в Украин
Eleven decommissioned trams belonging to Bern public transport provider, BERNMOBIL, were destined for the scrapyard when the western Ukrainian city of Lviv came calling – it needed trams with low-floor entries.
Lviv and Vinnytsia, located in the centre of the country, are serving a crucial role in the war with Russia as relative safe havens for internally displaced persons, including those who have been maimed in rocket attacks or on the frontlines. Vinnytsia is set to receive up to 70 used trams from Zurich.
MENAFN22112024000210011054ID1108913965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.