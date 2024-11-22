Swiss Trams Embark On A Rare Journey To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is donating decommissioned trams to Lviv and Vinnytsia, two cities in Ukraine struggling with ageing tram fleets and growing passenger numbers. SWI swissinfo meets the people preparing the trams for this rare journey – along with those who are about to receive them.

Deutsch de Schweizer Trams gehen auf eine ungewöhnliche Reise in die Ukraine Read more: Schweizer Trams gehen auf eine ungewöhnliche Reise in die Ukrain

Español es Los tranvías suizos destinados a Ucrania Read more: Los tranvías suizos destinados a Ucrani

Português pt Bondes suíços partem para a Ucrânia Read more: Bondes suíços partem para a Ucrâni

日本語 ja ウクライナに寄贈されるスイスの路面電車 Read more: ウクライナに寄贈されるスイスの路面電

中文 zh 瑞士有轨电车踏上前往乌克兰的特殊征程 Read more: 瑞士有轨电车踏上前往乌克兰的特殊征 Русский ru Швейцарские трамваи отправляются в Украину Read more: Швейцарские трамваи отправляются в Украин

Eleven decommissioned trams belonging to Bern public transport provider, BERNMOBIL, were destined for the scrapyard when the western Ukrainian city of Lviv came calling – it needed trams with low-floor entries.

Lviv and Vinnytsia, located in the centre of the country, are serving a crucial role in the war with Russia as relative safe havens for internally displaced persons, including those who have been maimed in rocket attacks or on the frontlines. Vinnytsia is set to receive up to 70 used trams from Zurich.