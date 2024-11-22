(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Clinion Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Interoperability and Continuity in Clinical Trials Management with its eClinical Solutions

Clinion's decentralized clinical trials and innovative eClinical enhance accessibility, cost efficiency, ease of use, regulatory compliance, and sustainability in clinical development.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – July 9, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the integrated clinical trial optimization industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Clinion with the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is an innovator in the clinical trial and data management space. It simplifies clinical trial management by sharing consistent trial data, leading to accelerated clinical development, reduced trial costs, increased compliance, and faster market entry. This technology supports large clientele, small and medium-sized contract research organizations (CROs) and Biotechnology medical device and pharmaceutical companies within the broader life science sector. Its solution portfolio includes:



Electronic data capture (EDC)

Randomization and trial supply management (RTSM)

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Document automation solutions

Clinion's eClinical tools capture high-quality patient data, advancing trial operations and boosting the efficiency of clinical development programs. Its cloud-based EDC, RTSM, CTMS, and eCOA integrated platform offer biopharmaceutical sponsors a unified view of trial workflows, thus improving efficiency. The company's AI-enabled eClinical platform employs advanced automation technologies to speed up clinical study timelines and enhance visibility into all aspects of the process. The agile and scalable platform meets the requirements of single-site trials or complex multi-arm global studies and compliance with regulatory standards to ensure data safety and integrity. Clinion's advanced AI-enabled features that complement its current EDC capabilities include:



eProtocol Automation for effortless protocol creation, modification, and deployment through an intuitive interface powered by Generative AI technologies

Global Libraries – a centralized repository for study-specific data elements, forms, and designs for copying forms, editing checks, and skip logic checks to set up studies in days

AI Medical Coding for improved data quality and coding insights that support adept decision-making; it cuts medical coding time from weeks to a few days and has a 100% match rate and 80% accuracy

Remote Source Data Verification Automation for elimination on-site visits to handle source data verification, saving time and resources Clinical Study Reports (CSR) Automation for simplifying the creation and, management, of clinical study reports, accurately changing their tense from future to past and generating summaries

Aarti Chitale, senior industry analyst for health and life sciences at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Clinion refined its holistic approach to eClinical solutions, continuously building its platform to bridge industry gaps. For example, the company distinguishes itself from its competitors by directly integrating AI functionality into its platform instead of offering it as an add-on service. This strategic approach enables Clinion to eliminate manual and automated processes within its system and replace them with AI components, thus providing complete end-to-end support for its clients.”

Clinion's intelligent and integrated solutions support decentralized and virtual hybrid trials, from enhancing remote patient recruitment, monitoring and engagement to real-world evidence collection and reporting. Its user-friendly design ensures an optimal user experience while providing easy access to complex functionality at an affordable price. The company applies a flat fee for its services, adopting a pay-as-you-go approach that relies on the usage duration-on a per-study-per-month basis or on an annual basis-depending on the client's preference. The company has actively managed over 500 trials and its ePRO mobile platform has supported more than 20,000subjects. With operations spanning over 15 countries and involving 300,000 subjects, Clinion engages in numerous regulatory-approved studies and has contributed to more than 70 COVID-19 studies. Clinion positions itself strategically in the market with an industry-leading product that offers tremendous value in high-demand sectors.

“Clinion's solution streamlines clinical trial management by covering all phases of the trial process. It serves as a centralized hub for all trial requirements, including laboratory data, electronic data capture, and electronic patient-reported outcomes, to provide improved visibility and control while eliminating the need for multiple systems, reducing data silos, and minimizing manual labor,” added Riana Barnard, best practice research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. Clinion stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while achieving commercial success.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Clinion

Clinion is a global clinical technology company that offers AI-enabled eClinical solutions consisting of EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eCOA and Document Automation that cover the entire clinical trial lifecycle. Clinion is committed to innovating the future of clinical trials through AI/ML and empowering its partners to manage trials more efficiently at lesser costs.

Contact:

Sudhakar Patil

P: +91 7337382327

E: ...

About Camila Tinajero





Marketing & Events Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

...

View all posts by Camila Tinajero