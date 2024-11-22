Power Mural By Viridi E Mobility Technology Co.,Ltd. Wins Bronze In A' Energy Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Power Mural

Viridi E Mobility Co.,Ltd. Receives International Recognition for Innovative Storage Battery Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viridi E Mobility Co.,Ltd. has been honored with the prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category for their exceptional work, "Power Mural." This highly respected award recognizes the company's dedication to creating an efficient, convenient, and safe energy storage solution that harmoniously blends into any home environment.The Power Mural's innovative design addresses the growing need for reliable household energy storage solutions in an era of tense global energy supply. By offering a practical and aesthetically pleasing battery pack, Viridi E Mobility Technology Co.,Ltd. demonstrates its commitment to advancing the energy industry and providing consumers with a superior product that aligns with current trends and needs.The award-winning Power Mural stands out for its unique combination of minimalist aesthetics and excellent performance. The brushed aluminum alloy metal shell creates a rich play of light, while the gradual light strip symbolizes the flowing energy and provides a dynamic visual experience. The modular design, intelligent charge and discharge management, and electrical multilevel protection ensure high safety and durability.Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Viridi E Mobility Technology Co.,Ltd.'s dedication to innovation and excellence in the energy industry. This recognition is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing the boundaries of design and technology, driving the development of even more advanced and user-friendly energy storage solutions.Power Mural was designed by Jiayi Tang, Ye Yuan, Jia Li, Zequn Yu, Songlin Yang, Yue Ma, Yulin Liu, Yao Zhang, Dingyi Yang, Quanquan Wang, Mengyao Cao, Ke Ren, Qiying Wan, Jufeng Hu, Meng Li, Mingwang Wang, Yuting Li, Binlong Chen, and the team at Viridi E Mobility Technology Co.,Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Viridi E Mobility Technology Co.,Ltd.VREMT, founded in 2013 and affiliated with Geely Holding Group, is a new energy technology company based in Ningbo, Zhejiang. Specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service of new energy vehicle power batteries, electric drive systems, charging systems, and energy storage systems, VREMT seeks technological breakthroughs and innovation. With a decade of development, the company has accumulated strong technical strength and expanded its business to fields such as charging and energy storage, providing safe, efficient, and intelligent energy solutions for global users.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. It acknowledges the skill of designers who produce work that positively influences industry standards through innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the award's prestige and credibility within the design community.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

