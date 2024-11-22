Argentina’S Central Bank Eases Import Payment Rules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's central has taken a step towards easing foreign exchange controls. The new measure allows importers to pay for their overseas purchases using their own foreign currency. This change comes before the previously set deadlines expire.



The central bank announced this update through Communication "A" 8133. It relaxes the 30-day waiting period for payments. Importers can now shorten this time if they use their own dollars held in local bank accounts.



This new rule mainly applies to capital goods. Other items may also qualify if they meet specific conditions and have proper documentation. The central bank aims to make import processes more flexible with this change.



The new policy covers more than just capital goods in some cases. If capital goods make up at least 90% of the total FOB value paid, other items can be included. These might be spare parts or materials needed for the capital goods' operation or installation.







Importers must provide a sworn statement to their bank. This document should confirm that the non-capital goods are necessary for the main purchase. The bank needs this statement to process the payment under the new rules.



It's important to note that this change doesn't affect all import regulations. Importers who buy dollars from the "MEP" financial market still face restrictions. They must wait 90 days before accessing the official foreign exchange market.



The MEP dollar rate is higher than the official rate. This waiting period remains in place to manage currency flows. The central bank aims to balance easing some rules while maintaining overall control.

This move shows Argentina's efforts to support importers while managing its currency. It gives businesses more flexibility in their international transactions. However, it also keeps some limits in place to protect the country's foreign reserves.



The impact of this change remains to be seen. It may help some businesses operate more smoothly. Yet, it's just one part of Argentina's complex economic landscape. The country continues to navigate challenges in its foreign exchange policies.

