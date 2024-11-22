KPC - Kuwait Oil Price Up Six Cents To USD 73.84 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by six cents to hit USD 73.84 per barrel on Thursday, compared to USD 73.78 per barrel on Wednesday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. At the global market, went up by USD 1.42 to USD 74.23 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate by USD 1.23 to USD 70.10 pb. (end) km

