Kuwait, Uzbekistan To Strengthen Economic Cooperation

11/21/2024 7:09:29 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and investment Noura Al-Fasam met with Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kochkarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiar Saidov separately on Thursday.
The meeting between Al-Fasam and Kochkarov reviewed the variables of the global economic outlook and their financial impacts on both nations, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance.
The meeting also shed light on the promising economic and financial cooperation between the two friendly countries, with a focus on upcoming financial and investment initiatives.
During her discussion with Saidov, Al-Fasam reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and economics, instilling a sense of reassurance and confidence in the audience.
The meeting also explored the shared aspirations and ambitions of the two countries, inspiring a sense of motivation and determination to strengthen their bilateral relations.
She pointed out that these meetings come on the sidelines of Al-Fassam's chairmanship of the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the first session of the Kuwaiti-Uzbek Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, and Scientific Cooperation, which was held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, during the period from Nov 19 to 21. (end)
