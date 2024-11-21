UN Nuclear Watchdog Criticizes Iran For Insufficient Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) passed a draft on Thursday, renewing condemnation of Iran's failure to cooperate fully regarding its nuclear program.

Nineteen of the 35 members of the Board voted for the draft, jointly tabled by France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, while 12 others abstained and Iran objected to it.

The resolution orders Tehran to urgently improve cooperation with the Agency and demands applying more pressures on Iran to provide suffient information on its nuclear activities.

It urges Iran to allow nuclear inspectors to reach its nuclear sites and get the necessary information on its stockpile of enriched uranium.

The resolution calls on the Islamic Republic to offer credible responses to the Agency's questions about the sticking issues.

It requests a comprehensive report on Iran's nuclear activities by the next spring. (end)

amg









MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108913131