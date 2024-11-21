Valvoline Inc. To Participate In Morgan Stanley Global Consumer And Retail Conference
Date
11/21/2024 4:46:00 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail conference on Tuesday, December 3, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
A live Audio webcast will be available on Valvoline's investor relations website at . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.
About Valvoline Inc.
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including more than 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc m .
TM Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
For further information
Investor Relations
Elizabeth B. Clevinger
+1 (859) 357-3155
[email protected]
Media Relations
Angela Davied
+1 (913) 302-0032
[email protected]
SOURCE Valvoline Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108912943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.