Valvoline Inc. To Participate In Morgan Stanley Global Consumer And Retail Conference

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Global Consumer and Retail on Tuesday, December 3, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on Valvoline's investor relations website at . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including more than 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc m .

