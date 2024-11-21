Learning Source Sponsors ACTE Careertech VISION 2024, Showcasing Mobile Labs At The Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learning Source announced its sponsorship of ACTE CareerTech VISION 2024, the annual gathering for CTE professionals. The is scheduled to take place from December 4-7 in San Antonio, TX, bringing together educators, administrators, and leaders to explore the future of career and technical education."Learning Source is thrilled to support ACTE CareerTech VISION 2024 as a sponsor," said David Weems, Learning Source's President. "Our commitment to transforming career education aligns perfectly with ACTE's mission to advance CTE nationwide. We look forward to engaging with educators and showcasing how our innovative programs can empower students for success in today's high-demand industries."At Booth #25, Learning Source will showcase its latest advancements designed to integrate cutting-edge programs into curricula, preparing students with the skills needed for the modern workforce. Key highlights its Mobile Labs-fully equipped, transportable facilities that eliminate the need for costly infrastructure investments, bringing hands-on learning directly to students. The company will also present its industry-aligned programs tailored to various career clusters such as Health Science, Information Technology, Manufacturing, and more, ensuring alignment with the latest workforce trends.As a treat for guests, Learning Source ended its announcement by saying it would be hosting an exclusive meet-and-greet with members of the San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad at its booth. They will attend on Friday, December 6, from 9-10 A.M. Educational leaders are invited to visit Learning Source at Booth #25 to explore how its solutions can enhance curricula and increase budget efficiency. To schedule a demonstration or learn more about Learning Source's offerings, visit .About Learning SourceLearning Source is the premier CTE provider and trusted partner for schools nationwide, offering solutions that combine hands-on technical skills training with academic excellence and cost efficiency. By blending education with industry needs, Learning Source prepares students for meaningful careers and helps institutions deliver impactful learning experiences

