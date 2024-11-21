Deadly Attack In Pakistan: Armed Assault On Passengers Kills 38

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On Thursday, Pakistani reported that at least 38 people were killed in an armed attack targeting passenger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that three women and 11 others were in the attack.

Rescue teams stated that armed individuals targeted three passenger buses in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While no group has claimed responsibility, sources noted that the region has long been plagued by sectarian violence between Sunni and Shia communities.

Sources revealed that among the 38 victims, 34 were Shia and four were Sunni. The dead also included three women and one child. At least 11 others were injured in the attack.

So far, no militant organization has taken responsibility for the attack, which adds to the growing wave of violence in the region.

The recent incident highlights the growing wave of militant violence in Pakistan. Groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have intensified their attacks on Pakistani security forces, foreign nationals (including Chinese workers), and civilians.

In response to the rising threat, the federal government of Pakistan has approved a large-scale military operation in Balochistan. The operation aims to eliminate terrorist networks and restore security in the region.

While the government's decision is a significant step, the success of the operation will depend on coordinated efforts, adequate resources, and addressing the socio-political factors fueling militancy. The ongoing violence underscores the urgency of implementing comprehensive counterterrorism measures to ensure long-term stability.

