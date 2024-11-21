Kuwait Urges Iran To Pursue Cooperation With The IAEA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Thursday urged Iran to pursue cooperation with the International Atomic Agency and fully adhere to the joint comprehensive task plan issued according to the UN Security Council 2231.

The Kuwaiti stand was expressed by the third secretary of the mission, Dr. Sara Al-Ajmi, while addressing a session of the IAEA board of governors, discussing verification and monitoring of the nuclear facilities in light of the UNSG resolution.

Dr. Al-Ajmi said the IAEA report issued on November 19 mentioned that the agency's tasks in Iran have been affected since Tehran absolved itself, three years and half ago, of its commitments regarding the nuclear facilities, as stipulated by the comprehensive plans, according to the UNSG resolution 2231 and the additional protocol.

She added that the IAEA had noted in its latest report that it no longer has knowledge about the output and centrifuges because Tehran dismantled all the agency's monitoring equipment.

The third secretary expressed hope that Iran would approve the additional protocol for inspection to enable the IAEA present credible affirmation on non-existence of nuclear materials and activities, ensuring that Iran remains a state that does not possess nuclear arms.

However, she affirmed the right of all states to employ the nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty. (end)

