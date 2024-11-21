Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Reports On Storm Copper Project Deep Drilling Campaign

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Aston's CEO reports that confirms the company's geological model.

The 2024 deep-drilling program has delivered further evidence of a very extensive laterally oriented deeper copper horizon that covers an area of more than 10 square kilometres (km2) and remains open.

All three deeper drill holes in the 2024 program - collared approximately 2 km apart from each other - have intersected copper sulfides and prospective stratigraphy within the interpreted deeper copper horizon. Additional results from the 2024 campaign to be reported in the coming weeks.

Amid strategic diamond-drilling activities,

Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTC: ATBDF) , a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits, has released an update on its Storm Copper Project ( ). The project is located on Somerset Island, Nunavut, with exploration being conducted by American West Metals Limited.

According to the update, drill holes for the 2024 deep-drilling campaign are designed to test key geological targets at Storm as well as the potential for new zones of copper mineralization at the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ATBHF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN