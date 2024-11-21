Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Reports On Storm Copper Project Deep Drilling Campaign
Date
11/21/2024 2:33:03 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Aston's CEO reports that drilling confirms the company's geological model.
The 2024 deep-drilling program has delivered further evidence of a very extensive laterally oriented deeper copper horizon that covers an area of more than 10 square kilometres (km2) and remains open.
All three deeper drill holes in the 2024 program - collared approximately 2 km apart from each other - have intersected copper sulfides and prospective stratigraphy within the interpreted deeper copper horizon.
Additional results from the 2024 campaign to be reported in the coming weeks.
Amid strategic diamond-drilling activities,
Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTC: ATBDF) , a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits, has released an update on its Storm Copper Project ( ). The project is located on Somerset Island, Nunavut, with exploration being conducted by American West Metals Limited.
According to the update, drill holes for the 2024 deep-drilling campaign are designed to test key geological targets at Storm as well as the potential for new zones of copper mineralization at the...
