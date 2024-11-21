Amalfi Jets Announces Exclusive Referral Program Offering $2,500 Flight Credit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets , a leading provider of private jet charters, is excited to announce the launch of a new referral program offering $2,500 in flight credit for every person referred who signs up for the Amalfi One Jet Card. This promotion is designed to reward clients who share the Amalfi Jets experience with their friends, family, and colleagues, allowing them to enjoy more travel opportunities at a discounted rate.

The Amalfi One Jet Card provides members with access to a network of 3,500 aircraft worldwide, offering unmatched convenience, flexibility, and personalized travel solutions for both business and leisure trips. Cardholders enjoy priority access to aircraft, ensuring seamless, on-demand travel whenever needed. With industry-low capped hourly rates, members can enjoy predictable costs, while guaranteed aircraft availability within 48 hours ensures that even urgent travel needs are met. The Amalfi One Jet Card also includes complimentary car service to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience and has no initiation or annual membership fees, making private aviation more accessible than ever.

“At Amalfi Jets, we are committed to providing an exceptional travel experience for our clients,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets.“This referral program gives us the opportunity to thank our loyal clients while allowing them to share the benefits of Amalfi Jets with those they care about. It's a great way for everyone to experience the convenience and flexibility of private air travel.”

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, added,“This referral program is an exciting way to engage with our clients and grow our community of travelers. We're thrilled to offer such a rewarding incentive for those who help spread the word about the outstanding benefits of the Amalfi One Jet Card.”

The referral program is available to all Amalfi Jets clients and is valid through November 27th, 2024. Amalfi Jets continues to set the standard in private aviation, offering tailored travel solutions to meet the needs of every client. With access to a global fleet of aircraft and a reputation for outstanding service, Amalfi Jets ensures every journey is extraordinary and seamless.

