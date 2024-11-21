Randall Reilly Welcomes Matt Elliott As SVP Of Sales, Bringing 35 Years Of Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Randall Reilly, a leading provider in talent acquisition, marketing, and data services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Elliott as Senior Vice President of Sales. This strategic move underscores Randall Reilly's commitment to driving growth and expanding its presence.

"I am super excited to be joining such a terrific company and amazing people." - Matt Elliott

Welcome to the team, Matt Elliott!

Matt is an accomplished sales executive with over 35 years of experience in the technology and software industries. His career is marked by a consistent record of success in leading high-performing sales teams, developing and implementing effective sales strategies, and cultivating strong customer relationships. Prior to joining Randall Reilly, Matt held key leadership positions at several prominent companies, including ECi Software Solutions, Softchoice, Zones, Inc., and IBM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Randall Reilly team," said Scott Miller, President & CEO at Randall Reilly. "His proven track record of success and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate."

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Sales, Matt will be instrumental in overseeing all aspects of Randall Reilly's sales operations. His responsibilities will encompass developing and executing strategic sales plans, identifying and capitalizing on new market opportunities, and fostering a culture of excellence within the sales organization. Matt's deep understanding of the sales process, combined with his ability to build and motivate teams, makes him ideally suited to lead Randall Reilly's sales efforts into a new era of growth.

Matt's appointment comes at an exciting time for Randall Reilly. The company is well-positioned for continued growth, and Matt's leadership will be essential on the many opportunities that lie ahead. His focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and team development aligns perfectly with Randall Reilly's core values and long-term vision.

Matt's appointment is a testament to Randall Reilly's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent. The company recognizes that its employees are its most valuable asset and is dedicated to providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive. With Matt's leadership and the hard work of the entire sales team, Randall Reilly is poised for continued success in the years to come.

Randall Reilly provides full scale talent acquisition services for a wide range of companies, turning talent challenges into growth opportunities. From their roots in trucking, they've learned to tackle the toughest talent markets to help clients achieve their goals through a proprietary combination of consulting, data, market research, and marketing innovation. For more information about Randall Reilly, please visit randallreilly.

