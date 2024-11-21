Alfa Laval Strengthens Objectives At The Capital Markets Day 2024

On 21 November 2024, Alfa Laval hosted its Capital Markets Day 2024, and provided an update on the company's strategic, and sustainability priorities.

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual Capital Markets Day, which took place at one of Alfa Laval's heat exchanger production sites in San

Bonifacio, Italy, Group Management presented an update to the company's ambitions, strategic priorities and investments in innovation and increased capacity. During the day Alfa Laval announced plans to effectively reach its scope 1 and 2 net zero targets by 2027, three years ahead of the originally announced target year as well as an expectation to reach 100 B SEK in annual sales in 2030 at the latest.

Presentations and selected recorded sessions will be available on the Investor webpage - Investors | Capital Markets Day 2024

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Sara Helweg-Larsen

Head of Communication, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46

730 35 80 98

[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval



The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,000 people, and annual sales were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4069364

The following files are available for download: