Hebbia Awarded “Legaltech Genai Solution Of The Year” In 2024 Legaltech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hebbia , an AI for knowledge work, announced today that it received the honor of being named“LegalTech GenAI Solution of the Year.” The award was given as part of the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthroug , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal companies, products and services around the globe.

Hebbia is a generative AI tool that top in-house teams and law firms like Fenwick, Fisher Phillips, Gunderson Dettmer and other AM Law 50 firms use to build M&A deal points libraries, compare nuanced covenants across a corpus of credit agreements, analyze claims across hundreds of patents, surface needle-in-the-haystack inconsistencies in a set of litigation depositions, and beyond. Hebbia empowers lawyers to build or leverage automated workflows that eliminate drudgery and facilitate higher-order, strategic counseling.

Hebbia's Matrix is the first collaborative interface to AI, providing users with visibility into its analysis while enabling users to collaborate on workflows in real time. Matrix breaks down complex tasks and unstructured data into step-by-step actions carried out by AI agents. It then structures the data into an organized visual grid, letting users verify the information and further collaborate with AI. Matrix enables lawyers to drive end to end workflows, with outputs in the form of summarization, analysis, abstraction, comparison and/or synthesis.

Natively multi-modal, Matrix cycles between large language models, choosing the best model for a given task. Hebbia was built for the most sensitive industries, so security has always been at its core: it is SOC2 II compliant, GDPR-certified and never trains on user data.

“Law is an industry that's ripe for AI disruption. We're honored to be among the group recognized by LegalTech Breakthrough for our work with leading AM 200 law firms and in-house departments,” says George Sivulka, Founder and CEO of Hebbia.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Legal teams can use Hebbia to synthesize information from unstructured sources of data and leverage the resulting structured data in familiar and novel ways. Though AI holds so much promise in its ability to truly streamline and transform the workflow of the legal industry, its impact has been less than promised. Most AI tools today are just glorified chatbots that only expedite search,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“Hebbia is ushering in a world where AI agents are indispensable to top legal professionals, leading to more sophisticated, strategic work. Hebbia is deserving of the 'LegalTech GenAI Solution of the Year' award and we look forward to Hebbia continuing to push the limits of what's possible in reasoning and human-computer interaction in the legal industry.”

About Hebbia

Hebbia is the AI platform for knowledge work used by leading finance, law, and Fortune 500 companies. Its product, Matrix, orchestrates "AI agents" that accurately tackle the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable actions. Users can collaborate with AI to extract, structure, and analyze thousands of documents at scale, allowing for full workflow automations with generative AI. Hebbia's product is fast, accurate, transparent and secure. It handles structured and unstructured data, private and public data. On average, Hebbia users say they save a half-day's worth of time every single week. Hebbia has raised $160M to date from luminaries including a16z, Google Ventures, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jerry Yang and Ram Shriram.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

