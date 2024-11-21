Savaari Car Rental Enhances Intercity Cab Travel With Driver Language Preference Feature

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 21, 2024 - Savaari Car Rentals, a leading intercity cab service provider, is taking the lead in redefining intercity in India by working with Taxi Operators across the country to provide the \'Driver Language Preference\' feature to its customers. With the active support of local taxi operators across the country, this feature is now available in 25 cities across the country. Since its launch, the innovative feature has quickly gained traction, receiving positive feedback from travelers across the country. By empowering customers to request drivers who speak their preferred language, Savaari Car Rentals is setting a new standard for smoother, more personalized travel experiences. Taxi Operators have also expressed satisfaction at this feature as it helps better coordination and management of customer expectations.



This feature responds to a longstanding need in India\'s diverse linguistic landscape, where dialects can change every 50-100 kilometers. By allowing customers to request drivers who understand their language, Savaari is bridging the communication gap that has often made long-distance intercity cab travel challenging for a section of travellers. Since its introduction, 13% of all trips have included the Driver Language Preference option, with cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata leading in adoption.



The impact has been significant, both for travelers and drivers. Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Savaari Car Rentals, commented, \"The Driver Language Preference feature enhances the travel experience by making it more immersive and comfortable for our customers. At the same time, it creates opportunities for taxi operators to earn more by leveraging the language skills of their drivers. We\'ve seen a 20% increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS) on trips where this feature has been used, along with strong repeat business in key markets like Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi.\"



Drivers proficient in multiple languages are earning 8-10% more than their peers, further incentivizing upskilling for drivers. Almost one-third of these drivers employed by Taxi Operators that work with Savaari are now fluent in at least one non-local language, with southern cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Madurai, and Mysore at the forefront of this trend.



Savaari is committed to continuing to strengthen the operations of its taxi operator partners with investment in driver education and language proficiency. The company is developing quizzes and upskilling modules within its taxi partner app and introducing driver-generated content in local languages in short-video formats at the time of booking assignment, further building customer confidence in their driver\'s language proficiency.

