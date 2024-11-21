Core BTS Named A 2025 Best Remote And Hybrid Workplace In America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that the company has been named a 2025 Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America by Best Companies Group. This recognition highlights companies leading the way in remote and hybrid work environments across the United States.

The Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America Awards identify, recognize, and honor the best remote and hybrid workplaces, celebrating excellence in virtual and flexible company cultures. The awards rank all winners by number of employees.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final rankings. Rankings were determined using Best Companies Group's proprietary algorithm, which evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, demographics, and employee survey results measuring the employee experience. The final scores decided which workplaces were recognized and which ranked at the top of their respective categories.

"In today's economy, top employers know that tapping into the full potential of their people-whether on-site, remote, or hybrid-is essential," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine. "At Best Companies Group, we've identified the best workplaces that have mastered building a thriving culture with teams working beyond traditional office spaces. We're thrilled to celebrate these exceptional organizations today."

Core BTS recognizes the importance of flexible schedules for its employees, increasing job satisfaction and work-life balance as well as higher productivity levels, decreased turnover, and reduced absenteeism.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Core BTS. "Flexible schedules and remote work options are critical to the attraction and retention of a diverse workforce, empowering our team members and reinforcing our commitment to equity and inclusion."



The final rankings will be announced in January 2025. For more information about Best Companies Group's Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America 2025, click here .

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at

corebts .

