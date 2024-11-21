Putin Attempts To Raise Stakes By Launching ICBM CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, stated that Vladimir attempted to raise the stakes by using an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

As reported by Ukrinform, Kovalenko shared this in a Telegram post.

"Putin tried to raise the stakes with an intercontinental missile, including as a message to the West, while various Russian war correspondents began shouting about 'Ukraine's capitulation.' There will be no capitulation. Raising the stakes also failed - the strategy of 'peace through strength' continues to work," said Kovalenko.

He added: "Russia increasingly appears more irrational than North Korea and is nearing the point where its toxicity will outweigh any benefits of using it as a resource appendage."

As reported earlier, on the morning of November 21, Russia launched an ICBM, a Kinzhal missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro. The Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted six of the Kh-101 missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier noted that an examination is underway for the new Russian missile, which exhibits characteristics of an ICBM.