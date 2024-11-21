Creatio Recognized In The Constellation Shortlisttm B2B Marketing Automation For The Enterprise Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing Creatio identified for its powerful combination of no-code and AI allowing marketers to drive greater business value with agility and autonomy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio Recognized in the Constellation ShortListTM B2B Marketing for the Enterprise SolutionsCreatio, a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been recognized in the list of top B2B Marketing Automation for the Enterprise by Constellation Research. Constellation evaluated 50 solutions categorized in this market and only 8 were shortlisted, among them Marketing Creatio.Constellation Research guides leaders in using disruptive technologies to transform their business models and make their processes more efficient. The products and services that make it to the Constellation ShortListTM have met the specific criteria for their category, established through direct client feedback, discussions with partners, customer testimonials, vendor evaluations, market share, and internal research.The wide range of criteria includes ease of use, intuitive user interfaces with role-based dashboards, advanced segmentation capabilities, extensive integration options (including out-of-the-box native integrations), and AI-powered features like natural language processing, generative AI, and deep learning tools for processing and optimizing images, speech, and more.Creatio's leading no-code platform integrates AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for the new era of business automation, Marketing Creatio empowers organizations to digitize marketing workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of marketing teams. It enables organizations to innovate faster, streamline processes, and scale effortlessly without additional costs. By delivering a powerful combination of AI and no-code technology, Creatio transforms marketing operations, offering unmatched agility, autonomy, and business value.Creatio offers a comprehensive no-code platform (Studio Creatio), modern CRM applications for marketing, sales and service, a unified AI architecture, and an extensive marketplace of add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Request the live demo of the award-winning Marketing Creatio today.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

