(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The laboratory centrifuges is growing rapidly due to technological advancements and increasing demand for high-performance models in healthcare, research, and diagnostics.” Austin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size Growth was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.64% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.76 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.64% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The increasing demand for laboratory centrifuges market is driven by advancements in medical research, diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

Advancements and Growth in the Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Meeting the Demands of Clinical, Research, and Biotechnology Applications

The laboratory centrifuges market plays a vital role in both clinical and research applications, enabling efficient separation and analysis of substances. As research in life sciences, clinical diagnostics, and biotechnology advances, there is a significant demand for laboratory centrifuges that offer increased precision, higher sample throughput, and more sustainable operations. The rising complexity in molecular diagnostics and genomics is pushing the need for advanced centrifuges capable of handling specialized sample types. Furthermore, the demand for high-speed and high-capacity centrifuges in biotechnology research, vaccine production, and forensic laboratories is driving innovation in this field. The integration of digital features, such as automated programs and connectivity for remote monitoring, has further enhanced the capabilities of modern centrifuges, improving laboratory workflows. The growing focus on personalized medicine and clinical trials also underpins the demand for laboratory centrifuges as essential tools in sample preparation and analysis.

Advancements In Centrifuge Technology, Including Better Rotors, Higher Speeds, Automation

Technological advancements in centrifuge design are significantly contributing to the growth of the laboratory centrifuges market. Innovations such as more efficient rotors, higher rotational speeds, and integration of automation are enhancing the performance and efficiency of centrifuges. These improvements allow for faster and more precise separation of samples, which is crucial in scientific and diagnostic applications. Furthermore, the growing demand for accurate diagnostic results and the need for improved sample handling capabilities are driving market expansion. These advancements ensure higher precision, reduce errors, and increase throughput, making modern centrifuges essential in laboratories across healthcare, research, and industrial sectors.

Market Dominance and Growth Trends of Centrifuge Segments in 2023: Floor-Standing and Clinical Applications

By Model Type: In 2023, the floor-standing centrifuge segment dominated the market with a significant share of 54.88%. The growth in the centrifuge market is largely fueled by technological advancements, such as enhanced rotor designs and greater automation integration. Floor-standing centrifuges are increasingly popular in research and clinical labs due to their ability to process larger sample volumes and deliver more precise results. This trend is especially prominent in sectors like genomics, diagnostics, and vaccine research, where high-capacity centrifuges are in high demand.

By Intended Use: In 2023, the clinical centrifuge segment dominated with a market share over 46%. Clinical centrifuges play a vital role in separating biological components like blood, plasma, and tissue, which are critical for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The growth of this segment is largely driven by advancements in molecular diagnostics and the increasing demand for precision in diagnostic testing. These centrifuges are designed to efficiently process smaller sample volumes, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

North America Leads Laboratory Centrifuge Market with 36% Share in 2023, While Asia Pacific Experiences Rapid Growth

North America region dominated with the market share over 36% in 2023. due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and continuous technological advancements in centrifuge models. Companies in the region are at the forefront, developing cutting-edge centrifuge technology that incorporates automation, higher speeds, and greater precision. The region's robust healthcare system, renowned research institutions, and thriving biotechnology sector contribute significantly to the growing demand for high-performance laboratory equipment.

The Asia Pacific laboratory centrifuge market is experiencing rapid growth, primarily due to expanding research and healthcare sectors in the region. Companies are enhancing their market share through partnerships, acquisitions, and investments in new technologies. The region's expanding infrastructure and focus on scientific research drive this growth. Additionally, the demand for advanced laboratory centrifuges is rising in biotechnology, clinical, and research labs, supporting the region's goal to become a leader in medical and research technologies.

Recent Developments:

In August 2023: Boekel Scientific introduced a new line of centrifuges, offering 11 models for general, STAT, economy, and blood bank applications. These versatile and durable centrifuges feature removable rotors and various capacity options, including 6, 12, and 24-place configurations.

In April 2023: Eppendorf launched the Centrifuge 5427 R, a new microcentrifuge featuring hydrocarbon cooling. This product marks a shift towards more sustainable laboratory equipment by using a natural cooling agent with nearly zero global warming potential. The Centrifuge 5427 R is designed to provide precise, high-performance results while reducing the environmental impact of laboratory operations.

