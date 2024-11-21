Enamine Fast MADE Building Blocks Are Delivered Fast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enamine, a scientifically driven provider of chemistry and biology services with the world's largest catalog of building blocks screening compounds, announced today performance results for Enamine Fast MADE building blocks.

The product was released earlier this year. Fast MADE building blocks (96 million compounds) are a subset of Enamine MADE building blocks. The former is designed to ensure short synthesis and delivery terms. The Fast MADE building blocks are synthesized within 7 to 10 business days with a high success rate (more than 80%) through 1-3 proven synthetic protocols combining in-stock reagents.

The performance data collected over the past six months for 550 ordered compounds confirms that synthesis deadlines are met to complete orders on time. The Chemspace platform simplifies access to the product providing a convenient and efficient search of the Fast MADE building blocks and up-to-date information on pricing and availability.

Volodymyr Yarmolchuk, PhD, Head of the Department of Building Blocks Synthesis and Custom Synthesis:“In the modern world, new discoveries and technologies are developed every day. Therefore, the timely, clear, and rapid delivery of high-quality services and the necessary orders to our clients are among Enamine's most important priorities. Enamine Fast MADE building blocks fully meet all these requirements. We are committed to continuously improving this product by expanding the Fast MADE Building Blocks catalog and enhancing synthesis protocols while maintaining the same turnaround time.”

About Enamine

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.4M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information visit:

About Enamine MADE Building Blocks

Enamine MADE (MAke-on-DEmand) building blocks are a catalog of 1 billion chemical building blocks that can be synthesized within several weeks using short pre-validated experience and starting materials from Enamine stock in 2-4 steps with a 75% success rate. For more information visit: /building-blocks/made-building-blocks

About Enamine Fast MADE Building Blocks

Enamine Fast MADE building blocks is a special set of Enamine MADE building blocks. The Fast MADE catalog contains 96 million molecules that can be synthesized in ultra-short terms (within 7 to 10 days), through 1-3 commonly utilized procedures with an 80% success rate. For more information visit: /building-blocks/fast-made-building-blocks

