Innovasphere Accelerates Biomedical Innovation In South Carolina And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cecilia Zapata-Harms and Lillia Holmes photo by Will Crooks

Accelerating Biomedical Innovation

- Cecilia Zapata-HarmsSPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its formation in March 2024, Palmetto InnovaSphere TM-also known as InnovaSphere-has been making significant progress by building its corporate structure and actively expanding its influence both nationally and globally.InnovaSphere, a new nonprofit organization, was founded to advance life science, biotechnology, and digital health innovations across South Carolina and the Southeast. Designed as a magnet for start-ups, scale-ups, and medical technology innovators, InnovaSphere fosters collaboration and facilitates the commercialization of groundbreaking biomedical products.The organization was founded by two distinguished life science veterans: Cecilia Zapata-Harms, CEO, and Lillia Holmes, COO. Zapata-Harms brings more than 30 years of expertise in life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare, while Holmes has over 25 years of experience in both the profit and nonprofit sectors of the life sciences industry.“New biomedical discoveries happen daily,” said Zapata-Harms.“Innovators are creating groundbreaking biotechnology, medical devices, and treatments that improve patient care and outcomes. However, many lack the knowledge or resources to bring their ideas to market. That's where InnovaSphere comes in. Using our Precision ResourcingTM process, we connect these companies with funding, mentors, facilities, and other vital resources to move their products from concept to commercialization.”Holmes added,“Our mission is rooted in advancing healthcare technologies. By supporting life science innovations in Upstate South Carolina, we aim to improve health outcomes while stimulating regional economic growth.”InnovaSphere has established partnerships with economic development organizations to attract life science startups to the Southeast. The organization collaborates with healthcare systems, educational institutions, researchers, and other agencies to support innovators in developing, testing, and commercializing products that enhance patient care.About InnovaSphereTMInnovaSphere is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Spartanburg , South Carolina, with a satellite office in Greenville. The organization attracts innovators and investors to the region, providing the resources needed to bring innovations from trial to commercialization. Since its formation in March 2024, InnovaSphere has supported four early-stage life science companies in the Upstate, SC, with several more in the pipeline. With support from Affiliate Partners, including OneSpartanburg, Inc., Spartanburg Regional Health System, and Spartanburg Community College, as well as numerous collaborators, InnovaSphere is committed to fostering economic development, accelerating biomedical discoveries, and improving health outcomes and equity across South Carolina, the Southeast, and the globe. To learn more, visit innovaspheresc.

David Lawrence

3rdEyeBio

dl@3rdeyebio

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.