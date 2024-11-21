International Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu, Gallant

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) THE HAGUE, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The International Criminal Court on Thursday declared that it has issued arrest warrants against the prime of the Israeli and his ex-minister of defense Yoav Gallant for committing war crimes in Gaza. The tribunal said on X website that the court's preliminary chamber turned down appeals forwarded by the occupation. (end) tma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.