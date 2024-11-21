Raise A Cup Of Cheer! 7-Eleven, Inc.'S Holiday Coffee Blends Are Here

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

7-Eleven is bringing holiday magic to life with seasonal coffee, festive pastries and the year's biggest 7Collection sale

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the

OG To-Go Since 1964TM

coffee destination, is bringing extra joy to coffee lovers with the launch of the seasonal holiday coffee flavors, available now at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes®

stores. Alongside these limited-edition drinks, 7-Eleven is also introducing a selection of new holiday pastries.

Peppermint Mocha Cappuccino: Warm up this winter with the Peppermint Mocha Cappuccino, a creamy blend of minty peppermint and rich mocha flavors that will have customers savoring every sip.

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte : Made with premium 100% Brazilian Arabica coffee extract, creamy real milk, chocolate mocha and a hint of peppermint, the Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte is here to keep things cool for those who embrace the chill year-round.

Cookie Butter Croissant : Perfect for adding a little holiday cheer to your day, the new Cookie Butter Croissant is filled with a rich, creamy cookie butter spread and topped with coated brown sugar to create a decadent flavor experience. Holiday Donut: What's a coffee without a little sweet treat on the side? Indulge your tastebuds and spread some cheer with a Holiday Donut– a classic raised donut topped with snowy white icing and red and green sprinkles.

In celebration of the season and of 60 years as the originator of fresh-brewed coffee in to-go cups, 7-Eleven has a holiday gift for coffee lovers! 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can enjoy small coffees for just 60-cents every Monday from now until the end of the year at participating stores nationwide.* Plus, customers can pick up a limited-edition 60th anniversary mug – perfect for savoring their favorite brews in style!

"Tis the season to sip, shop and save! From peppermint mochas to croissants, 7-Eleven has all the holiday coffee flavors and baked treats to bring warmth and festive vibes to our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "And with our 7Collection Black Friday sale, you can deck out the family in holiday apparel and cozy up the house with 7-Eleven inspired décor to make this season extra merry and bright – all with a little help from 7-Eleven!"

7-Eleven's online merchandise store,

7CollectionTM,

is rolling out its latest collection of jolly apparel and accessories just in time for the holidays. The lineup is packed with seasonal styles and must-have gifts, including a 7-Eleven store replica collectible that is the perfect addition to any holiday village setup and themed string lights. Plus, 7Collection is offering up to 80% off select items for Black Friday on November 22. Come Cyber Monday, 7Collection is kicking off 11 Days of Giftmas with special deals every day from December 1 through December 11**

including FREE limited edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink, on select days with select purchases.***

To close out the year, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 lucky winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Loyalty members who shop participating products, such as Slurpee®

and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull, either in-store or via

7NOW®

Delivery app will be entered to win.

To earn 7x entries, be sure to scan the 7Rewards ®

and

Speedy Rewards® app at checkout.****

About 7-Eleven, Inc.



7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost®

Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

