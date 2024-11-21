Poland Scrambles F-16S For Monitoring Amid Russia's Latest Missile Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday morning, Polish and allied F-16 fighters took off in order to protect the country's airspace from potential threats amid Russia's missile attack on Ukraine.

That's according to the Polish Army's Operational Command , Ukrinform learned.

"Attention, in relation to yet another massive strike by the Russian Federation on facilities located, in particular, in the west of Ukraine, Polish and allied warplanes are operating our (Polish - ed.) airspace," the Command informed citizens.

In accordance with due procedures, the operational commander of the employed all the available forces and capabilities at his disposal: additional pairs of fighter jets took off and the ground systems of air defense and radar reconnaissance were put on alert.

The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the territories adjacent to the zone under attack.

It is noted that the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the developments, and subordinate forces and capabilities remain fully prepared for an immediate response.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian missiles previously several times violated Poland's airspace during attacks on Ukraine.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the security agreement signed in Warsaw in July of this year provides for developing a mechanism for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles and drones launched toward the Republic of Poland – in Ukraine's airspace.