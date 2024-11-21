ASEAN States Reinforce Defense Cooperation To Face Current, Future Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Lao People's Republic stated Thursday that it is working with the rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to reinforce defense cooperation to face current and future circumstances.

Laos' Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense General Chansamone Chanyalath made the statement during an ASEAN ministerial meeting, held over two days in capital Vientiane, revealing that the meeting's focal issue was defense cooperation between member states.

Regional and international conditions are growing more complex with unpredictable threats and challenges affecting peace, security, cooperation, and socioeconomic development, remarked the defense minister.

This encompasses conventional and unconventional challenges of geopolitical transformations, competition between major powers, arms races and natural catastrophes, he added.

These conditions, he affirmed, require furthering dialogue, ensuring regional flexibility, and adaptability to challenges, adding that to protect the Association's unity and centrality they should work in cohesion.

ASEAN defense ministers reached an agreement on meeting objectives, key to the Association's political and security future, as well as a number of other joint issues, he clarified.

The Association member states are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, as for dialogue partners they India, United States, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. (end)

