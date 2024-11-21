Emirates Redefines Travel Retail In Southeast Asia, Launches First Emirates World Store In Manila

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 21 November 2024 – Emirates has launched its first Emirates World retail store concept in Southeast Asia, by introducing a fully immersive Emirates experience in Manila. The new space marks a significant step in the airline's commitment to the Philippines by redefining the retail experience for customers.

Located at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the newly unveiled 221 square metre retail destination was inaugurated by Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer in the presence of the Philippines First Lady, Mrs Liza Araneta Marcos; His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Al Qataam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines; along with other distinguished guests, trade and media partners.



Adnan Kazim commented:“The new Emirates World Store in Manila is designed to serve as a one-stop shop where customers can explore Emirates' best-in-class products and services, and provides visitors a glimpse of our onboard hospitality and excellence, ensuring the bar is set high when it comes to retail experiences both in the Philippines and across our global network. The Emirates World retail store is part of our broader strategy to get closer to our customers as they plan their travel and create an elevated experience that is consistent with our brand.”

A standout feature of the new retail store is Emirates A380 onboard Lounge display, giving customers a first-hand look at the premium touches that define Emirates' products in the sky, and bringing them closer to the airline's high standards of in-flight luxury. Store visitors can also browse a curated selection of Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories, with a wide range of products from the Emirates Official Store – including the latest NBA collection for basketball fans.

The Emirates World Store is also equipped with smart technologies that set it apart from conventional travel retail spaces, featuring an interactive self-service screen that allow customers to quickly browse flight options, check availability, and more.

The launch of the Emirates World Store in Manila underscores the airline's commitment to the Philippine market and providing Filipinos with the quality of service that only the world's largest international airline can deliver. Emirates has so far launched its reimagined retail spaces in Dubai, Hong Kong, London and Nairobi, with more stores set to progressively roll out to key markets with an estimated investment of AED 100 million over the next three years as part of the airline's retail strategy.

Over three decades of connecting Philippines to the world

Emirates launched services to Manila in 1990, and progressively grew its services to include a circular service to Cebu and Clark. The airline currently serves the Philippines with 28 weekly flights, offering approximately 22,700 weekly seats to and from Dubai and connecting travellers to over 140 destinations across the airline's global network.

Last year, Emirates inked an interline agreement with Philippine Airlines (PAL), expanding its network to more domestic points in the Philippines via Manila, Cebu and Clark. Under the agreement, PAL's customers can also benefit from increased connectivity to nine international points via Dubai including Amman, Birmingham, Cape Town, Dammam, Dublin, Lisbon, Manchester, Muscat, and Riyadh.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience, regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment system.