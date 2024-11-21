Turkey sets day-ahead spot market electricity prices for Thursday

(MENAFN) The greatest electricity price volume for one megawatt-hour on Turkey’s day-ahead spot market for Thursday is going to be 3,000 Turkish liras between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time (1400-1700 GMT), based on formal data on Wednesday.



The smallest volume was set at 1,000.01 liras at 2 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), the figures revealed.



The Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) figures for the trade volume for Thursday's electricity market reveals a decline of 9.07 percent to about 1.35 billion liras compared to Wednesday.



The arithmetical as well as weighted average electricity prices on the day-ahead spot market are calculated as 2,228.75 liras and 2,290.91 liras, respectively.



The greatest electricity price volume for one megawatt-hour for Wednesday was set at 3,000 Turkish liras at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time (0500, 0600, 1300-1500 GMT), whereas the smallest volume at 1,259.99 liras at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT).

