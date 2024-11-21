Elon Musk comments on Biden's authorization of long-range strikes in Russia

(MENAFN) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, known for his close ties to former US President Donald Trump, recently commented on President Joe Biden’s decision to allow the use of American missiles on targets deep within Russian territory. Musk endorsed a post that criticized the decision, saying, "libs love war," which reflected his skepticism about the escalation of the conflict. His comment follows Biden’s authorization of the use of American-supplied Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) by Ukraine, a move that was seen as a significant shift in US policy toward the war in Ukraine.



On Sunday afternoon, Biden reportedly approved Ukraine’s request to use ATACMS to strike targets within Russia’s Kursk Region, a demand that Ukraine had been pressing for months. The decision marks a notable escalation, as it opens the door for long-range attacks by Ukraine on Russian soil. Multiple US media outlets confirmed the development, citing sources familiar with the decision.



The timing of this decision, coming near the end of Biden’s presidency, adds to the gravity of the situation. Ukraine has had access to the ATACMS missiles since April but had not been authorized to use them on internationally recognized Russian territory until now. Previously, the missiles were deployed in Ukrainian strikes on regions such as Crimea, Donetsk, and Lugansk, areas which Washington regards as Ukrainian.



With this new authorization, Ukraine plans to initiate its first long-range attacks in the coming days, signaling a further intensification of the ongoing conflict. The decision underscores the continuing global geopolitical ramifications of the war and the evolving role of the United States in supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts.

