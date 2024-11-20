Relive The Golden Era Of Canto Pop: DF Reunion Concert Brings The Magic Back Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 - Get ready to turn back time and immerse in the golden age of Canto Pop! On December 18, 2024, at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, Queen celebrates decades of iconic with the Queen Inc 20 Years Concert : DF The Canto Reunion Concert, a night to remember for fans of classic hits and unforgettable performances.



A Night of Legends and Timeless Hits

Headlining the concert is the legendary King of Canto Pop, William Scorpion , flying in from Thailand to reignite the flame of nostalgia. Joining him is the charismatic Deehellsix , Queen Inc.'s bandleader, along with a star-studded ensemble of performers who once lit up the Dragonfly stage. Together, they'll deliver a repertoire of Canto Pop classics by legends like Beyond, Leslie Cheung, Andy Lau, and Faye Wong, ensuring a night filled with timeless melodies and memories.



Deehellsix Shares the Vision

Reflecting on the concert's significance, Deehellsix said:

"We aim to recreate the electrifying experience that defined local performances decades ago. This reunion is about honoring our roots and bringing the magic back for fans, both old and new."



Brought to you by Alola: Effortless Planning, Unforgettable Memories

This concert is proudly brought to you by Alola, the AI-powered travel lifestyle platform designed to make planning and booking effortless. Marcus Lim, Founder of Alola, shared his excitement:

"At Alola, we believe it's the little moments that leave the biggest impact, just like the timeless melodies and unforgettable experiences this concert will bring."



Afterparty at Shang Live Music House

The celebration doesn't end with the concert. Continue the Canto craze at Shang Live Music House , the perfect spot to keep the vibes alive with its pulsating beats, dazzling ambiance, and stellar performances that unite music lovers in rhythm and connection.



Mark Your Calendar!

Don't miss this unforgettable night of music, memories, and the very best of Canto Pop. Tickets are limited, so book now and relive the magic of the golden era with the legends who defined it!



Concert Details:

Queen Inc 20 Years Concert :

DF The Canto Reunion

Date: 18 December 2024

Venue: *SCAPE The Ground Theatre

Time: 7pm – 2.30am

Jointly organized by Queen Inc and EBX Live!



Tickets starts from $88 (Free Standing), $588 (VIP Table) and $1888(VVIP Table). Tickets are available for purchase at



After Party Details:

Date: 18 December 2024

Venue: Shang Live Music House

407 Havelock Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169634

Time: 11.30pm – 3am







