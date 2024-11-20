Amir, Costa Rican President Discuss Ways To Enhance Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles held an official session of talks in San Jose Wednesday.

At the beginning of the session at the Presidential House, Robles welcomed the Amir and the accompanying delegation, wishing him a pleasant stay and hoping that his visit would contribute to boosting co-operation and relations between the two friendly countries across various areas.

His Highness the Amir extended his thanks to the president for the warm welcome and good reception, affirming his determination to further boost relations of friendship and co-operation with Costa Rica across various fields in the interests of the two countries and peoples.

During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral co-operation relations and ways to boost them across various fields, and exchanged views on a range of the latest regional and international developments.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi along with senior officials from the delegation accompanying the Amir.

On the Costa Rican side, it was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship Arnoldo Andre, Minister of Economy, Industry and Trade Francisco Gamboa, Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar, and Minister of Communications Arnold Zamora.

His Highness the Amir and the Costa Rican President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed a number of issues of common concern.

His Highness the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Presidential House.

