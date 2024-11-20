S2DATA Successfully Transitions ISO 27001:2022 Certification To PRI Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

S2|DATA Vault Maintains Highest Security Standards Under New Certification Body

- Sullivan Strickler, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S2|DATA, the global leader in legacy data access and management, today announced the successful transition of its ISO 27001:2022 certification from SRI to PRI Certification. This transition follows PRI's acquisition of SRI and ensures continuous certification of S2|DATA's High Availability Vault (HAV) and information security management systems.“Security and compliance have always been foundational to S2|DATA's High Availability Vault services,” said Brendan Sullivan, CEO of S2|DATA.“This certification transition under PRI reinforces our unwavering commitment to maintaining world-class security standards for our clients' critical legacy data assets.”The ISO 27001:2022 certification continues to validate the robust information security controls protecting S2|DATA's vault facility, where client backup tapes and other legacy media are securely stored and accessed. All security protocols and controls remain in full effect under the new certification body.“Our clients trust us with their most sensitive legacy data,” said Shawn Strickler, CTO at S2|DATA.“This seamless transition of our ISO certification demonstrates our ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance in the industry.”About S2|DATAS2|DATA provides the world's most advanced legacy data solutions to leading organizations globally. With proprietary technology and decades of expertise, S2|DATA delivers faster time-to-data and improved data insight while eliminating both cost and risk.

