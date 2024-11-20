DCCI Captured The Most Consequential Moments In The Kingdom's Digital Infrastructure Realm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DCCI Saudi Hall

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GCC's latest frontier for businesses, Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing digital transformation strategies to diversify its and be future-ready for the global arena. To give an exponential boost to its non-hydrocarbon GDP, the nation has been erecting mammoth datacentres with enormous capacities. Needless to mention, this development has also opened numerous avenues for the growth of cloud-based services.Paying heed to the above, the Kingdom's premier event, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) orchestrated the most focused interactions between key industry players and the nation's leading public and private organisations on 5 – 6 November 2024. The event took place at Riyadh's most prestigious, JW Marriott Hotel and over the course of two days welcomed more than 500 professionals including Datacentre Facilities Managers & Engineers, System Security Managers, Cabling Experts, top C-suite executives, VPs, GMs & Heads of IT, Infrastructure, Cloud, and many others.While the conference agenda covered the latest developments from the industry including AI Revolution, Green Data Centres, Cloud Security Risks, Quantum Computing and others, what caught everyone's attention was ICS Arabia's session on Desert Dragon Data Centers that's anticipated to be the next big thing in the industry. The session was powered by none other than the organisation's CEO, Fahad Khan who shed light on the implementation of these next-gen datacentres in the country whilst aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.On the other hand, the exhibition hall featured the most in-demand solutions including full-stack edge computing solutions, sustainable cooling technologies for datacentres, ready-to-deploy AI solutions, conformance and performance services, and many more. Behind the whole cutting-edge showcase, the outstanding list of organisations included Edarat Group, Legrand Data Center Solutions, Daikin, Tekpaths, C&D Technologies, Corning, Hasoub, Austin Hughes, Nlyte Software, Sunbird Software, SETRA, Belden, Rittal, Zoho, Delta, Chatsworth Products (CPI) and SANA.While last year's edition was graced by His Excellency Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this year DCCI garnered robust support from Uptime Institute, ISACA Riyadh Chapter and Bahrain Technology Companies Society. Furthermore, this year's edition witnessed remarkable participation from the Kingdom's most renowned organisations including but not limited to the Ministry of Saudi Arabia National Guard, Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Saudi Telecom Company, Saudi Aramco, Red Sea Global, Google Cloud and Mobily.DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia steered game-changing conversations around the most pressing topics from the datacentre & cloud realm and got the industry closer to address the prevailing issues. The participating organisations left no stone unturned while exploring opportunities for strategic synergies and further paved the way for the country's transformative future.Expressing contentment regarding DCCI's navigation over the course of two days, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass , expressed“Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit will serve as the necessary foundation for attracting more and more global players to the Kingdom's evolving technology sphere. Considering the extensive participation this year, we're quite positive that next year's DCCI will be much bigger compared to what the Kingdom has experienced to date.”For more information about the event, log on to:

Shrinkhal Sharad

Tradepass

+91 97415 77633

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.