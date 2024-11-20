The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Syed S. Hasan, MD, MPH As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARROLTON, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Syed S. Hasan, MD, MPH is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Gastroenterology.

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Hasan is at the forefront of local digestive care, specializing in gastroenterology, liver diseases, and colon cancer screening. With over a decade of experience, Dr. Hasan brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to patient care.

Hasan holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Arts in Asian Studies and Urdu Literature from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Public Health (MPH) from Texas A&M University, School of Medicine. He is board certified in gastroenterology.

Hasan has performed over 800 unassisted colonoscopies with an outstanding 49% Adenoma Detection Rate and is proficient in Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT). His exceptional medical practice has earned him intern and resident awards for excellence.

Hasan is a member of esteemed medical associations including the American Medical Association and the American College of Gastroenterology. He also volunteers at the medical clinic at his local mosque, demonstrating his commitment to community health.

Hasan is dedicated to providing comprehensive care to his patients. He is married to Mrs. Shames Alaesh and is a proud parent to son Abbas.

