US Embassy In Kyiv To Resume Operations Thu After Temporary Closure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the embassy in Kyiv put out a security alert earlier Wednesday based on a possible threat of a significant Russian attack on Kyiv, "something that we take very seriously."

The alert led to "the temporary change in posture at the embassy. We expect the embassy to return to normal operations tomorrow," he told reporters at the State Dept.

"We take the safety and security of our personnel, very -- it's very important to us. We take it extremely seriously and that's what led to the change in posture today," Miller added. (end)

