Author PJ Lachele Showcases Her Inspirational Books At Miami Book Fair

Join PJ LaChele on November 23, 2024, at The Reading Glass booth for the launch of“The End of Beginning” and“Naked and Unashamed.”

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 23, 2024, author PJ LaChele will share her powerful books,“The End of Beginning : The Preached Word of God that Laid the Foundation for the 'Bridging the Gap' Empire” and“Naked and Unashamed” at the Miami Fair. In partnership with The Reading Glass Books, a Miami Book Fair sponsor, LaChele will be at The Reading Glass Books booth from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, located at Section E, Booth # 338 and 340.“The End of Beginning” tells the remarkable story of Pastor Dan Willis, who, at just 16 years old, took on the monumental task of leading a church in Chicago, a city fraught with division, violence, and socio-economic disparity. LaChele dives deep into Willis's journey and the foundation he laid at the Lighthouse Church of All Nations-an inclusive, multicultural community built on faith, prayer, and purpose. Her intimate account, filled with sermons and reflections, chronicles the church's growth from a dream to a thriving sanctuary uniting diverse communities.In“Naked and Unashamed,” LaChele opens up about the struggles and rewards of living authentically in a world that often judges. Through her candid reflections on her personal walk with God, LaChele invites readers to embrace vulnerability and find strength in transparency. This book offers a raw, unflinching look at faith, redemption, and the grace that can shine through our most difficult moments.Join PJ LaChele at the Miami Book Fair for a heartfelt discussion, book engagement, and an opportunity to connect with a writer who brings her truth to the world with courage and grace.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit for more information.

