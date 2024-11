Reed’S To Participate At The Sidoti Conference On December 4

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed's” or the“Company”), owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced its management team will participate in the upcoming Sidoti being held virtually December 4-5, 2024.

The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on December 4, and the Company's virtual presentation will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation.

To sign up for the conference or schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Reed's team, please visit . For any additional questions, please contact the Company's investor relations team at ... .

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed's is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally boldTM better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed's®, Virgil's® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company's beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed's is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed's portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to- drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and Cola. These flavors are also available in five zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com , and . To receive exclusive perks for Reed's investors, please visit the Company's page on the Stockperks app here .

