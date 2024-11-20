US Vetoes UNSC Draft Resolution To Halt Gaza Offensives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to adopt a tabled by the council's ten elected members demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and prisoners' release as it was vetoed by the US.

The draft resolution was supported by 14 of the council's 15 members but did not pass due to the US veto.

The proposed resolution affirms that the stakeholders must adhere to the commitments outlined by the international laws with respect of held persons and enabling the civil residents of Gaza to get immediately necessities to remain alive.

It rejects all bids to starve the Palestinians, demands facilities for delivery of humanitarian aid on a wide scale to the strip.

It also calls on all the concerned parties to heed the international law including the international humanitarian law with respect of protecting civilians. (end) ast

