Financiers - Not Homeowners - Qualify For Domestic Content On Residential Solar
Date
11/20/2024 2:00:37 PM
Originally published by Solar Power World
“Domestic content compliance is determined off of the manufacturer's actual production cost of a piece of equipment,” said Tony Ollmann , principal in charge of construction risk services and compliance at Baker Tilly LLP .“It's not what the owner pays for it; it's not what the contractor pays for it. You have to go all the way back to the manufacturer, and they have to share their confidential cost book in order to calculate domestic content. That's a little bit like someone asking to see your W2 before they make you an offer on your next job.”
