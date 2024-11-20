AIP Publishing Announces Launch Of New Open Access Journal: APL Engineering Physics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is excited to announce the launch of APL Engineering Physics, the latest addition to the scholarly publisher's growing open access portfolio. The new journal is slated to open for submissions in mid-2025.

APL Engineering Physics will be a open access journal dedicated to publishing impactful interdisciplinary research leveraging the principles of physics to tackle complex engineering challenges and pioneering technological solutions.

A dedicated, dynamic for work at the forefront of this rapidly growing field, APL Engineering Physics will house studies that focus on analyses of the physical phenomena driving new technologies and insights into physics-first approaches for engineering solutions across diverse fields.

APL Engineering Physics is currently searching for its inaugural editor-in-chief. AIP Publishing anticipates the first issue will be published near the end of 2025.

APL Engineering Physics will join APL Materials, APL Computational Physics, APL Photonics, APL Machine Learning, APL Electronic Devices, APL Quantum, APL Energy, and APL Bioengineering in the Applied Physics Letters (APL) family of publications. Together, they are a growing collection of highly influential physics journals operating by the same standards of rigor, integrity, and quality that have been a hallmark of APL for more than 60 years.

"AIP Publishing is thrilled to introduce APL Engineering Physics," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "The field of engineering physics is where scientific breakthroughs are translated into technology and application, fueling progress and positive societal change. I'm looking forward to APL Engineering Physics becoming the new home for work on the cutting edge of this research arena."

Further information on the editorial mission and scope of APL Engineering Physics will be available when the publication's inaugural editor-in-chief is appointed. If you are interested in leading an experienced, dedicated team of experts in the field of engineering physics and would like to know more about the role, please visit the APL Engineering Physics landing page .

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

