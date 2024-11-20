Odisha: Miscreants Attack Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo In Jajpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) Miscreants allegedly attacked Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and ransacked his vehicle near the Budhapola area of the Jajpur district in Odisha on Wednesday evening.

Sahoo alleged that he was attacked by the supporters of senior Biju Janata Dal leader Pranab Prakash Das.

Sahoo said that he was on his way to attend an official meeting at a nearby office when he saw the traffic halted due to some strike near the Budhapola area.

“Some workers of Biju Janata Dal had staged a road blockade by burning tyres on the road. I was waiting in the queue of vehicles when they suddenly rushed towards me and started ransacking the vehicle with an iron rod and wooden sticks. They pushed me and took away my chain and attacked my PSO,” alleged Sahoo.

He accused that the miscreants claimed that they were sent by Das. The Dharmasala MLA further asserted that the miscreants giving life threats asked him to leave the place.

The miscreants later allegedly threw stones at the vehicle of the Dharmasala MLA and also attacked him. He accused the BJD workers of trying to kill him by being extremely intolerant.

On the other hand, the BJD leader and former Jajpur MLA Das denied the allegations made against him by Sahoo.

Speaking to media persons, Das said that he got the information from BJD workers that some people were holding a protest over some decision by the administration on a project. The Dhramasala MLA Sahoo who was on his way to some place was attacked by some people.

“BJD doesn't believe in violence and it is a very unfortunate incident. I condemn the incident and full cooperation will be provided to the administration to arrest those who are culprits,” said Das.

He said that neither BJD nor his family members believe in violence and it cannot be tolerated at any cost.

Over allegations of involvement of his brother in the violence, Das said:“My brother was not there. I have asked my brother to go to the police station. If he is the culprit, he will also be arrested first. We always fight for justice and the rights of the people. I have spoken with the Jajpur SP and asked him to take necessary actions against the culprits.”

The Jajpur police have constituted two special teams to arrest the culprits responsible for the assault on the Dharmasala MLA Sahoo.