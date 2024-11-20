Workday Recognized As A Leader In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Financial Planning Software For Third Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workday,

(NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Planning Software 1

for the third consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Workday helps financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams deliver more frequent and comprehensive plans and forecasts. With Workday Illuminate TM, the next generation of Workday AI, FP&A teams can accelerate common tasks, generate AI-assisted scenarios, and improve cross-functional participation in the planning process, enabling faster insights and agile decision making in an ever-changing environment. More than 6,500 customers across the globe including AWS, Capstone Logistics, CNA Financial, KeyBank, and McLaren Racing selected Workday Adaptive Planning

to make

planning and analysis more accurate and efficient.

"Workday improves budgeting, planning, and modeling scenarios with AI-driven insights so FP&A leaders can elevate their impact and make strategic decisions faster," said Chris Wada, general manager, planning, Workday. "We believe this recognition as a Leader for the third consecutive year reaffirms our commitment to delivering the modern, innovative financial planning solutions customers demand to proactively anticipate change, analyze multiple scenarios on the fly, and drive efficiency."

Continuous Planning to Power Better, More Informed Decisions

Workday Adaptive Planning helps organizations overcome static and disconnected planning, data silos, and time-consuming manual processes with the flexibility and scalability required to keep pace with the evolving business landscape.

With Workday, organizations can:



Transform traditional budgeting and forecasting with AI-driven enterprise planning. As organizations push to expand markets, launch new products, and fuel growth, FP&A teams are in greater need to free up time for strategic analysis by automating company-wide collaborative planning. With Workday, FP&A leaders can streamline manual processes, create predictive forecasts from historical data patterns, and surface anomalies.

Achieve greater agility. With business leaders seeking continuously updated company-wide plans to remain agile, FP&A professionals can't afford to be stuck in an endless cycle of collecting, aggregating, aligning, and trouble-shooting. Workday provides the adaptability required for FP&A teams to create and analyze unlimited scenarios to support continually evolving business requirements. Integrate with any third-party system of record. Effective planning demands vast amounts of data-from within and outside the company. Workday integrates financial and operational data across ERP, CRM, marketing and HR systems, and data warehouses to support consistent, accurate financial and operational processes. Customers with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management further benefit from the native dimensionality that results in better plans, deeper insights, and faster execution.

Driving Value Across the Business with Strong Customer Satisfaction

Gartner ® Peer Insight TM

documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of November 1, 2024, Workday Adaptive Planning reviews include the following:



"Workday Adaptive Planning has been the most successful technology-driven process transformation we have ever implemented. It gave us a step-change in how we plan and enabled us to significantly reduce the time and effort spent to prepare and consolidate various plans." – Vice President, Finance, Planning And Op in the energy and utilities industry [read full review ]

"Absolutely Mandatory In Today's Competitive Market! Workday Adaptive [Planning] is not only a budgeting tool for your company, but it also allows you to slice your data in numerous different ways. This is crucial when you are in a complex industry but need to present the data to business leaders in a very simple way to allow them to make meaningful decisions." – Finance Manager in the retail industry [read full review ] "Huge upgrade to financial planning processes. This product has made our financial planning process much more efficient by taking many steps out of the process, while maintaining integrity in a complex financial model." – Director of Finance in the travel and hospitality industry [read full review ]

Download a complimentary copy of the report, 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Financial Planning Software .

Read the blog, Workday Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner ® Magic QuadrantTM for Financial Planning Software for Third Year in a Ro . Learn why Workday was recognized as a 2024 Customers' Choice for Financial Planning Software by Gartner® Peer InsightsTM 2

earlier this year.

